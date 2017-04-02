Vale bridal shop celebrates anniversary with wedding dress giveaway worth up to £2,500

A popular bridal shop in Wendover is celebrating its first anniversary by giving away any wedding dress from its collection to one lucky winner of a free to enter Facebook competition.

Le Sposi, which was opened by Aylesbury sisters Loredana Foster and Gerardina Taylor last July, is giving one lucky bride-to-be the chance to win any dress from their collection, a prize worth as much as £2,500. In the competition, posted on the shop’s Facebook page, people are asked to send in a short video clip explaining why they should win.

Brides-to-be have until May 1st to enter at which point the videos will be posted on Le Sposi’s Facebook page for people to Like and Share and the one with the most by July 1st will win a free dress of their choosing.

The winner will be announced ahead of Le Sposi’s first anniversary celebrations on July 8th.

The sisters said the no-strings competition was their way of saying thank you to the people of Aylesbury Vale for their support since opening the shop last year.

“There’s no strings attached, we just wanted to have some fun with it and give a little something back and make one bride-to-be happy,” the sisters said.

Le Sposi owners Gerardina Taylor and Loredana Foster

“We think it’s a really good community competition and we just want as many people to get involved as possible, so don’t be shy because it’s not everyday you get the chance to win a wedding dress. If you are getting married or know someone who is spread the word and good luck to everyone who enters.”

To find out the full details visit Le Sposi’s Facebook page and you can browse the dress collection by visiting the shop’s website.