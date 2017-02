People affected by domestic abuse in Herts are the recipients of a Valentine’s message saying that there is renewed help and support available to them.

The Herts Sunflower website is for women, children and men who are suffering from domestic abuse, or who may know someone who is being abused.

Visit www.hertssunflower.org, or to speak to someone call the Herts Domestic Abuse helpline on 08 088 088 088 (open weekdays 9am-9pm and weekends 9am-4pm).

In an emergency, dial 999.