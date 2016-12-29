UPDATE: Power restored to some homes in Berkhamsted

More than 1,400 homes suffered a power cut this morning in Berkhamsted, although around half should now have had their supply restored.

The incident occurred at around 11.45am, although electricity firm UK Power Networks say that “many” had power restored within 30 minutes.

A spokesman said: “UK Power Networks engineers are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to 811 customers in the Cedar Road, Sugar Lane areas of Berkhamsted following a fault on the electricity network this morning.

“Just over 1,400 customers would have seen an interruption following the fault, with many restored in stages within half an hour.

“We would like to reassure our customers that we are working hard to get their electricity restored and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”