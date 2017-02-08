Two men jailed after rape of teenager

Two men have been jailed for the rape of an 18-year-old girl in a Hemel hotel room.

Abdinasir Darbiye and Nurudeen Mohamed, along with one other friend, had met the victim while at a nightclub in Watford town centre on the night of August 1, 2016.

The victim had been with two of her friends, and at the end of the night one of the men offered to give the three girls a lift back to the Travelodge at Maylands Avenue where the girls were staying.

However once there, the girl became isolated from her friends and 22-year-old Darbiye and 23-year-old Mohamed raped her in the hotel room.

Darbiye, of Steward Holte Walk in Barnet, and Mohamed, of High Road, north London, were each found guilty at Luton Crown Court of three counts of rape.

Both men were sentenced to eight years in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jarl Thomason said: “Darbiye and Mohamed subjected their victim to a harrowing and prolonged ordeal which left her traumatised. I would like to thank her for her bravery in reporting the matter to police and in her assistance with the investigation.

“The sentences handed to Darbiye and Mohamed by the court reflect the gravity of their offences. They now have a long time ahead of them to think about the harm they have caused this young woman.”

Darbiye and Mohamed were acquitted of one count of digital penetration and the third man who it was alleged had been present at the time of the offence and was found not guilty of rape by joint enterprise.

Anyone who has experienced rape can contact Hertfordshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 0808 178 4448 for advice, support and other services.

Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week runs from Monday February 7. Search #itsnotok and #itsnotok2017 on social media to find out more.

Consent is an issue in four out of five rape investigations. To learn more about consent visit www.simpleastea.com