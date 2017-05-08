Two die in A41 collision in Berkhamsted as teen is arrested

Two people have died in a crash on the A41 - and a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway at around 11.25pm yesterday (Sunday May 7).

Two vehicles were involved – a silver Nissan Micra and a silver Peugeot panel van. Two people who were travelling in the Micra sadly died at the scene.

Two other people suffered minor injuries during the collision and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The carriageway remains closed in both directions at this time while investigations are being carried out.

The 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

PC Andy Ralph from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Specialist officers are currently the supporting the families of those who have passed away and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have seen the vehicles prior to it, to please contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 773 of May 7.”