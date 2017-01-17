Two arrested in Adam Watt murder investigation

Two people have been arrested by police as they continue a murder investigation into the death of Adam Watt.

Adam, 38, from Hemel Hempstead, was stabbed outside his home in Evans Wharf, Apsley Lock, shortly after 1:10am on January 8.

Police launched their murder investigation soon after, and have now made two arrests, with a 47-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man - both from Hemel - being held in police custody.

They were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Incident Room on 01707 355666, quoting the crime reference D1/17/220.