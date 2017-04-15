Tring teen celebrates decade voicing Peppa Pig

A Tring teenager has celebrated 10 years’ playing one of the world’s most famous cartoon characters.

Harley Bird, 15, has been the voice of Peppa Pig since she was a five-year-old, and has now seen the worldwide phenomenan hit the big screen.

The Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience launched in cinemas on Friday, and the 2017 release marks a life-changing decade for Harley.

The teenager, who lives on a farm in the town with her family, couples her voice sessions as the popular little piggie with her studies at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

Harley told the Gazette: “I always knew that Peppa was special. The best thing about it though is all the friends that I have made there.

“The school are really helpful. They let me take time off for acting work and auditions, and when I have to take time out the teachers help me catch up.”

Proud mum Gill Riley said: “She started when she was five and she has absolutely loved all of it.

“She’s done really well, but she’s just a nice girl and a normal 15-year-old who has to look after the chickens.

“They are great people there, and she has worked with them for so long. They are so friendly and it’s always been a nice experience working there for Harley.”

Telling the BBC about the first time she got the part back in 2007, Harley said: “I can remember going into the studio for the first time and I couldn’t read at all.

“They used to tell me how they wanted me speak the line. I just got used to copying them.

“So as well as doing an amazing job, they were also teaching me how to read!”

But Peppa Pig – which has been broadcast in more than 40 different languages across the world – is not just her only success in showbiz.

As well as appearing in Doctor Who, Harley has starred in ‘So Sammy’, a production for Disney which was written by Miranda Hart.

She also revealed she wants to star in a Marvel action film soon to utilise the black belt she holds in kick boxing.

But she’s still got plenty more Peppa adventures to look forward to, despite the fact her voice is changing as she gets older.

Harley added: “I’ve grown up a lot and my voice has changed. You have to make yourself believe you are four again, so I have to go quite a bit higher and take bigger breaths.

“Peppa was definitely a life changer. It started me on the road through my acting career.”