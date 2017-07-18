Tring remains a fairtrade town

Tring’s status as a Fairtrade town has been renewed after 10 years.

Groups including Churches Together and the Justice & Peace Group attended a special event which also saw three signs unveiled which proclaim the town’s status.

Michael Demidecki, secretary of the Justice & Peace Group, said: “Thanks to the ongoing support of the public and campaigners, an increasing number of farmers in developing countries are now selling their products on Fairtrade terms, bringing them a stable income, and the chance to trade their way out of poverty.

“Fairtrade helps small-scale farmers ensure they earn stable incomes and have long-term contracts with companies. In addition, they earn the Fairtrade Premium, which they invest as the farmer-owned co-operative democratically chooses, in projects that will benefit their

business community.”

Mayor of Tring Gerald Wilkins added: “It gives me great pleasure now to unveil one of three new signs for Tring which announce to all those entering Tring from either London Road, Bulbourne Road or Aylesbury Road that Tring is a Fairtrade town.

“These signs are welcome additions to signs first put up by these approach roads to Tring in 2015 as part of the celebration of the 700 years since King Edward 11 signed Tring’s original market charter in 1315.”