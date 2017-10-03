Tring and Berkhamsted MP David Gauke rules out Tory leadership bid

David Gauke MP has ruled out becoming a leader of the Conservative party in the future - but has admitted to eyeing up a future role as Chancellor.

The South West Hertfordshire MP, who represents both Tring and Berkhamsted in parliament, was promoted to the cabinet by Prime Minister Theresa May after the General Election in June.

Now acting as the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mr Gauke has been in the headlines this week after insisting that the universal credit scheme would continue to be rolled out, with a few alterations.

But in an interview with the Huffington Post about the scheme, he also ruled out replacing a beleaguered Theresa May, or becoming a leader in the future.

He said: “I am really not sure I would ever want to do it.

“To be honest there are huge qualities and attributes that you need to be prime minister. I think I am probably missing several of them. But one of them is a really strong desire to do the job.

“I have got a pretty young family. The commitment and resilience you need to do this job is one that is pretty daunting.”

But on asked whether he would ever want to be the Chancellor, he said: “Maybe one day actually to be honest, maybe one day I would like to do that.

“I work very closely with Philip [Hammond], I think he is an excellent chancellor and just what we want.

“Years down the line when the family is a bit older then maybe one day I would like to do that.”