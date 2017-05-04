Tree-mendous support for Hertfordshire business after arson attack

Wood you believe it? Residents have come together to support a business which was targeted by a “mindless” arson attack last month.

One of the treehouses at Woodland Weddings in Hastoe was set alight on the evening on April 12.

But just 10 days later many local people rallied around to help deal with the aftermath and show their support at community day.

This included yarn-bombing damaged trees, and starting to re-build a destroyed treehouse.

Katy Murray, of the Tringbuzz community group, said: “I want to wish the best of luck to Woodland Weddings on their continued journey to rebuild and recover and also would like to give huge thanks to everyone who answered the call to action.”

Photo: The Photo Booth Trailer Company