London Midland is putting on an extra early morning train service to help marathon-goers on Sunday.

The train will call at Berkhamsted at 6.39am, Hemel at 6.44am, Apsley at 6.47am, and Kings Langley at 6.50am.

Football fans will also benefit from a tweak, with additional stops at Wembley on Saturday and Sunday to coincide with the FA Cup semi-finals.