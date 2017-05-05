Tories romp home in county council elections

The Conservatives won eight out of the ten Dacorum seats in yesterday’s election for Dacorum Borough Council.

With an overall voter turn-out of 34 per cent, the party claimed just under half (48.1 per cent) of the vote in Dacorum.

And their victory was replicated across the county, where the Tories claimed 48 of the 66 seats, giving them a handsome majority.

The Liberal Democrats have 12 councillors, and Labour six, with no seats for the Independent candidates or those from the minor parties.

Herts County Council is responsible for a range of major services, including education, planning, social care, and trading standards.

A full report will appear online later today.

List of winners:

Berkhamsted: Ian Reay (Conservative)

Bridgewater: Terry Douris (Conservative)

East: Andrew Williams (Conservative)

North East: Colette Wyatt-Lowe (Conservative)

North West: Fiona Guest (Conservative)

South East: Tina Howard (Conservative)

St Pauls: Ron Tidall (Liberal Democrat)

Town: William Wyatt-Lowe (Conservative)

Kings Langley: Richard Roberts (Conservative)

Tring: Nick Hollinghurst (Liberal Democrat)