Top award for ‘life-changing’ Berkhamsted group which has raised more than £300,000 for vulnerable youngsters

A devoted group of people have been honoured with a National Volunteering Award from The Children’s Society in recognition of almost 50 years of outstanding service.

The Berkhamsted Fundraising Committee, which raises money for the children’s charity, was set up in 1968 and has raised more than £300,000 for vulnerable youngsters.

The group has worked tirelessly to raise vital funds for disadvantaged children by organising many events including the annual Berkhamsted Walk, which itself raised over £8,500 last year.

Members were chuffed to be presented with an award from the charity in appreciation for their contributions over the years.

The committee was holding its 15th annual Dinner by Candlelight when past and present members were presented with the award.

Committee chairman Ann Browning said: “It was such a wonderful surprise to receive the National Volunteering Award for our outstanding contribution to the charity.

“The thing that keeps us going more than anything is knowing that the money we have raised is going to help children that desperately need it.

“We are delighted that our sponsored walk is so popular each year and now that we have five new members joining us we are looking forward to many more years ahead.”

The Children’s Society’s regional fundraising manager, Rachel Brockie said: “It was an absolute honour to present Ann and the rest of the committee with the award to say thank you from The Children’s Society.

“Over the last year the charity has had 10,000 volunteers supporting our work so winning this award is an amazing achievement and we are enormously grateful for the group’s contribution over the last 48 years.

“Volunteers like these form such a vital part of our mission to change children’s lives and we wouldn’t be able to do it without people like them.

“We work to help children and young people who have nowhere left to turn, so with the support of inspiring people like Ann and the rest of the committee, we’re able to continue our life-changing work.”

If you would like to find out more about getting involved with the fundraising group, call Rachel on 01367 241 273.

Alternatively, visit www.childrenssociety.org.uk/volunteer