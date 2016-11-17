Tommy Cooper-inspired sketch and violin masterclass makes musician Sam, 11, ‘star of the future’

A young musician who does Tommy Cooper comedy sketches is shooting for the stars after leaving talent show judges ‘amazed’.

Sam Kemp, 11, who lives in Boxmoor with mum Caroline and dad Andy, already has his own little trophy cabinet at home.

Sam Kemp played three pieces on the violin, including a Greek number

And if his performance at St Mary and St Joseph Church last weekend is anything to go by, the Purcell School pupil will soon need a second cabinet.

Sam played three pieces on the violin before donning a fez and wowing crowds with his Tommy Cooper gags and Les Dawson sketch on the piano.

“He’s a star of the future, without doubt,” said Vex Factor organiser Tom Conlon.

“It’s not just his violin playing but his whole performance. If you get him on Britain’s Got Talent, I think he will win that.”

But proud dad Andrew has revealed that it is Sam’s preference to focus on his music for the next couple of years before entering any competitions.

“His dream is to play solo with an orchestra behind him,” Andrew said. “When I’m picking him up in the car, I can’t get anywhere near the radio – he plays his classical music on full.

“Everyone was just amazed at what they were seeing and hearing. The judges’ comments were that he will go far.”

The talent show raised more than £400 to support the production of prosthetic limbs for amputees in Bosnia Herzegovina.