Tips to feel well now that 2017 has arrived

We all have New Year’s Resolution to get fitter, healthier and happier in 2017 – but NHS bosses have issued a series of tips that can make you feel better without having to hit the gym five times a week.

We all know we shouldn’t drink and drive, whatever the temptation. Knowing our limits and drinking responsibly by pacing ourselves means we don’t start 2017 feeling the worse for wear.

Bingeing on rich party food can leave us feeling bilious and bloated. Being sensible in the with simple soups will help with digestion.

Anyone who has drunk or eaten too much during the celebrations should follow these steps for the best recovery:

> Rehydrate the body, so drink plenty of water, soda water or isotonic drinks;

> Over-the-counter pain killers can help with headaches and muscle cramps. Avoid aspirin as this may irritate the stomach and increase nausea;

> Try sugary foods or antacid might help to settle the stomach;

> It is advisable to avoid alcohol for at least 48 hours;

Bouillon soup, a thin vegetable-based broth, is a good source of vitamins and minerals, which can top-up depleted resources. Its main advantage is that it's easy for a fragile stomach to digest.

If you have eaten something that disagrees with you then check your symptoms on www.nhs.uk or if you want to talk to the NHS, call 111. They can advise if you need to see a healthcare professional.

In an emergency, always call 999.