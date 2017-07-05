Thousands of homes in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire to get superfast broadband boost

Herts County Council is working with BT to roll out superfast broadband to more homes.

The extension will benefit more than 7,700 additional premises across Herts and Bucks.

residents will be able to order faster fibre broadband, achieving superfast speeds of more than 24Mbps.

Currently, 94 per cent of homes in Hertfordshire have access to superfast broadband, and when this latest fibre rollout programme is complete in December 2019, it should reach a total of 98 per cent of homes.

David Williams, Hertfordshire’s County Council’s executive member for resources, property and the economy, said: “It’s great news that even more homes in the county will benefit from superfast broadband, including some hard-to-reach rural locations in the east of the county.

“Good connection to the internet is vital for our residents who use online streaming services, as well as for our businesses who rely on being able to connect with customers.”

Giles Ellerton, BT’s regional partnership director, said: “It’s excellent news that the rollout in Bucks and Herts is proving to be so popular.

“The Connected Counties team are out and about in the community doing a great job of raising awareness of the benefits of fibre broadband. The technology really does have the ability to transform the way people and businesses use the internet. Anything you can do online you can do better and faster with superfast broadband.”

See if you will benefit at www.connectedcounties.org/