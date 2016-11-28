Thieves steal 18-carat gold charm bracelet after breaking into Hemel Hempstead home

A distinctive 18-carat gold bracelet and an engraved christening bangle were among items stolen after thieves broke into a home.

The burglars broke into a home in Butts End, Hemel Hempstead, before making off with numerous items.

They stole e-readers, Xbox games, and various items of jewellery including the christening bracelet with engraved words on it.

One item was a distinctive 18-carat gold charm bracelet which police officers investigating the burglary are releasing as part of the investigation.

It happened between 12.20pm and 2.20pm on November 18 and police are appealing for witnesses.

DC Katherine Stevens, from the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who recognises this bracelet or who may have been offered it for sale in suspicious circumstances recently.

“Your information may be vital to tracking down the people responsible for this break in.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference D1/16/8440.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.