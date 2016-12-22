Thieves handed a festive warning

Prolific offenders have been targeted by Herts Police this month, as part of a crackdown on theft and burglary.

While the number of burglaries has been lower this year compared to 12 months ago, Operation Guardian is run annually to counter the increase in crime which tends to occur over the festive period.

Detective Inspector Mike Keane, from the Operational Intelligence Unit, said: “We have been relentlessly targeting people we know are involved in burglaries, thefts and handling stolen goods over the coming weeks.

“I want to send a message to those involved and intent on causing misery to others by committing crimes that will ruin the Christmas period for the victims. We will be using all the powers and means at our disposal to arrest you and keep the people of Hertfordshire safe.

“This is one of the safest counties in the country, with very low levels of burglary. We’ve been very effective in tackling burglary and have arrested a number of key offenders and we will continue to relentlessly pursue and prosecute for these offences at every opportunity.

“My officers have been paying personal visits to individuals who pose the biggest threat, to suitably advise and deter them from any potential offending.”

Anyone with information about a crime or who sees something suspicious in their area is asked to call the Herts Police non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org