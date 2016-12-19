“There are just too many Santas” - dad reckons Christmas should not be exploited to sell fast food

Too many Santas are selling pizza on the streets on Hemel Hempstead, according to an angry father who says it is confusing for children.

Chris Challis was taking his three-year-old son Jayden and another child to nursery last Wednesday, when they went past a string of Saint Nicks wearing billboards for Domino’s Pizza.

But Mr Challis believes that it is wrong to shatter children’s impression of Christmas in the name of selling fast food.

He said: “We went past five or six of them, and trying to explain that they weren’t the real Santa Claus was very hard.

“If there was one Santa it would be fine, but they were all there in a line.

“I know that these guys have got to make a living and I don’t blame them for that. And from the company’s perspective it gets people’s attention.

“But why not have one Santa with the others dressed as elves?”

Mr Challis said he had phoned both Domino’s HQ and the restaurant manager but neither had put his mind at ease nor offered to cut the number of Santas to a more manageable - but still festive - level.

He said: “Some of them looked really scruffy and dirty, not like a child should picture Santa looking like.

“Maybe I’m being old-fashioned, but I think that it’s wrong. They shouldn’t be using Santa like this.”

A spokesman for Domino’s said: “Over the festive period, a few of Santa’s little helpers will be working with us to deliver some of our best offers to customers in Hemel Hempstead.

“There is, of course, only one Santa though, and we can assure you that he’ll be delivering presents rather than pizzas this Christmas.”

