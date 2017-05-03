The Feeling frontman and Alabama 3 announced as Berkofest headliners

A string of well-known names in the world of music have been confirmed for this year’s Berkofest celebrations.

Dan Gillespie-Sells, frontman of pop-rock group The Feeling, has been charged with headlining the festival, which is in its fifth year.

The band is famous for its hits ‘Fill My Little World’ and ‘Sewn’, and Dan said: “I’m very excited to be doing this.

“It’s rare for me to play Feeling songs stripped down and acoustic and I am looking forward to sharing the experience with the crowd.”

Also on the bill is an acoustic set from Alabama 3, best known for recording ‘Woke Up This Morning’, the theme song for The Sopranos.

Having first made his mark on the 80s/90s indie scene with renowned quartet The La’s, talented singer John Power left the group to form Cast, and he will be performing acoustic tracks from Cast’s iconic back catalogue.

Other treats in store include Grace Petrie, plus Berkofest favourite Shane Lamont - while emerging talent will perform in The Swan Youth Centre, Vee Music stage and Bullens Music stage.

And overseeing it all will be compere and comedian Robin Ince.

Throughout the day there will be a range of tomfoolery for all the family to enjoy, such as Umbanda’s drum workshops and Hartbeeps.

Local craft beer will be on tap, and for foodies, exotic and delicious cuisine is available in abundance.

Berkofest organiser Charlie Hussey said: “BerkoFest is known for its quality and eclectic mix of main stage performers and I believe this year’s line-up verifies that.

“It is an amazing blend of musical genres and hit laden acts, and there are a number of music stages where young and upcoming local acts can perform.”

Tickets available can be purchased at www.berkofest.com/buy-tickets and from various Berkhamsted High Street outlets.

Ticket prices:

Adults: Limited early bird £14 - £18 in advance - £22 on the door

U18 - U15s: £5

U14s: £2.50

U5s: Free [ticket required]

Concessions / Students: £10