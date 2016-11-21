Tell us who deserves charity cash

The nominations are in, the shortlist has been created, and now its time for you to decide on the winner.

We are talking about the Berkhamsted & Tring Gazette and Taylor Wimpey community chest award.

Two local charities have been shortlisted to scoop £500 - and its up to you to decide who will get it.

Jack Costello, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, which is building new homes at its Bearroc Park development in Berkhamsted, said: “We are delighted to see these worthy causes nominated by readers of the Gazette.

“These incredible organisations do fantastic work within the local community – and it’s now down to the readers to decide which will receive the £500 cash award.”

Gazette content editor Ben Raza said: “It took a lot of work to cut down to a final two, but we are sure that either charity would benefit from this money.

“Now it’s down to you - tell us which group should get the cash.

“And you can read the results in a future edition of the Gazette.”

The shortlist:

1/ActOne ArtsBase

This charity helps put ability not disability centre stage through the art of dance and performance, helping to promote inclusivity and encouraging everyone to unlock their unique personality.

As well as holding weekly dance classes for all ages, ActOne run a UV club night, offer education and community workshops, and have a touring group which goes annually to festivals, theatres, schools, and residential centres.

2/ 1113 (Berkhamsted) Squadron Air Training Corps (RAF Air Cadets).

This organisation is a youth group catering for young people between 12-19 years old.

The group helps improve confidence, sociability and independence by teaching youngsters a range of skills and activities.

To vote via email, write to Berkhamstedcommunitychest@webbpr.net, with ‘Community Chest Vote’ in the subject line.

Include details of your chosen good cause, plus your full name and address.

To vote by post, write your choice, full name and address on a postcard or sealed envelope to Berkhamsted Community Chest, Webb Associates, 22 The Point, Market Harborough, LE16 7QU