Teenager caught with heroin and cocaine in his pants in Hemel Hempstead

A teenager who tried to flush heroin and crack cocaine down the toilet in a police base has been sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders’ institution.

19-year-old Panashe  Gorerasa, of no fixed  address but with links to  Bedfordshire, was the passenger in a car that was stopped in  Redbourn Road on the  afternoon of November 24 last year.

St Albans Crown Court heard that Gorerasa had 31 wraps of heroin and 70 wraps of crack cocaine hidden in his underwear.

But when police searched him at the traffic base in Green Lane, Hemel, he attempted  to flush the drugs down a toilet.

Daviel Siong, prosecuting, said that the drugs had a street value of between £2,040-£2,350.

The court also heard that Gorerasa had £358 in cash and, when police examined his mobile phone, text  messages were found which indicated he was dealing.

The court heard Gorerasa had no previous convictions.

Judge Warner was told Gorerasa’s troubles had begun after he borrowed £700 from a group of “shady characters” in Bedfordshire.

But after a month, he had been told the money had to be paid back which, at the time, he didn’t have.

As a result, Gorerasa had been told to “hang on” to the stash of drugs given to him on the day he was stopped by  police.

Judge Warner said he  accepted others were more  involved than Gorerasa, but  he told him “you played a  willing part in enabling drugs to be circulated.”

Judge Warner said Class A drugs “blights the lives” of those who use them and he said those caught dealing in them could expect to go to prison.