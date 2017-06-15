Teenager caught with heroin and cocaine in his pants in Hemel Hempstead

A teenager who tried to flush heroin and crack cocaine down the toilet in a police base has been sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders’ institution.

19-year-old Panashe Gorerasa, of no fixed address but with links to Bedfordshire, was the passenger in a car that was stopped in Redbourn Road on the afternoon of November 24 last year.

St Albans Crown Court heard that Gorerasa had 31 wraps of heroin and 70 wraps of crack cocaine hidden in his underwear.

But when police searched him at the traffic base in Green Lane, Hemel, he attempted to flush the drugs down a toilet.

Daviel Siong, prosecuting, said that the drugs had a street value of between £2,040-£2,350.

The court also heard that Gorerasa had £358 in cash and, when police examined his mobile phone, text messages were found which indicated he was dealing.

The court heard Gorerasa had no previous convictions.

Judge Warner was told Gorerasa’s troubles had begun after he borrowed £700 from a group of “shady characters” in Bedfordshire.

But after a month, he had been told the money had to be paid back which, at the time, he didn’t have.

As a result, Gorerasa had been told to “hang on” to the stash of drugs given to him on the day he was stopped by police.

Judge Warner said he accepted others were more involved than Gorerasa, but he told him “you played a willing part in enabling drugs to be circulated.”

Judge Warner said Class A drugs “blights the lives” of those who use them and he said those caught dealing in them could expect to go to prison.