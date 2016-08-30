Taxi driver arrested for GBH

A taxi driver accused of kicking his colleague in the head as he lay unconscious has been arrested and bailed by police.

Officers were called to the Millenium 24/7 cab firm on Vauxhall Road, Hemel Hempstead, at 2.15am on Saturday, August 27 following reports of an assault.

Lee Robertson, 41, of no fixed abode, was arrested for Grievous Bodily Harm, wounding with intent, and has been bailed to appear at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on October 15.

Police are asking any witnesses to call 101 quoting D1/16/6163.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.