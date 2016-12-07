Talented Chipperfield mouth-artist named seventh most influential Briton with a disability ahead of TV presenter Andrew Marr

A mouth-artist who was paralysed in a diving accident on holiday has been named as one of the most influential Britons with a disability.

Henry Fraser, brother of Saracens rugby player Will, lost feeling from his shoulders down after diving into shallow waters as a teenager in 2009.

Henry Fraser drawing David Beckham

This week, he was named seventh in a list of the 100 most influential people living with a disability – along with Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey (first) and broadcaster Andrew Marr (eighth).

Henry, who lives in Chipperfield, tweeted: “Absolutely honoured to be named number seven on the list of 100 most influential people with a disability or impairment in Britain. I’m a lucky man.”

Henry, who uses a specially-designed stylus and easel, has painted the likes of Usain Bolt and Roger Federer. He has also drawn portraits of Andy Murray and David Beckham.

And, as a motivational speaker, he has delivered talks to businesses and sports teams, including Saracens and the England Sevens squad.

“I’ve always loved drawing and painting but I let that love to create drift away after my accident,” said Henry, who began experimenting when he was ill last year.

“I was getting rather bored and found an app on my iPad that I could use for drawing by holding a stylus in my mouth and touching the screen. I loved it.

“It’s funny but without that illness I would never have rediscovered my love for drawing, painting and creating. Adversity has given me a gift.”

He added: “I may not be able to use my hands to do any of the work but sometimes you just have to adapt to life’s challenges.

“I’m very, very lucky that I get to wake up each day and do what I truly love.”