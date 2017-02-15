Take the lead in pet competition

Has your dog, cat, rabbit or even skunk been groomed for success?

Then we have good news because it’s that time of year again, when the team up with Riverside Shopping Centre to find 2017’s Prettiest Pet.

So whether you’ve got a dog that’s always posing for the camera, a cat who loves the attention, or a horse that’s always showing off, enter them into the competition for the chance to be crowned the Prettiest Pet in Hemel Hempstead.

Between now and Wednesday, March 8, you can enter as many of your pets as you like by submitting one picture of each of them plus their name via the following platforms:

- Uploading a picture to the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/RiversideHemel;

- Tweeting a picture to @RiversideHemel;

- Emailing a picture to riversidehemel@shoppingcentrepr.uk;

- Posting a picture and information to Prettiest Pet in Hemel Hempstead 2017 competition, Centre Management Suite, Unit 27, Riverside, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1BT.

The top ten will be picked by the Gazette and Riverside Shopping Centre, and will be revealed on Wednesday, March 15.

It will then be over to you to vote for the Prettiest Pet in Hemel Hempstead 2017, with fantastic prizes including vouchers up to the value of £150 to spend at Riverside and more.

So whether your pets are made up of dogs and cats or rabbits and tortoises, enter them into this year’s competition! Good luck!

For more information and full terms & conditions, visit www.riversidehemel.com