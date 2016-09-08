Success for University of Third Age open day

MORE THAN 200 people attended Waterlooville U3A’s annual open day.

Held in Springwood Community Centre, the event allowed the groups to showcase their activities, which cover a wide range of subjects from languages to walking, history to card games, and aviation to birdwatching.

People were able to chat to those involved and sign up to the groups that interested them.

Chairman Kevin Stock said: ‘All the displays put on were a great way to inspire others that they can do it too.

‘Each group is run by members sharing their knowledge and experience with others.’

Waterlooville U3A started in 2006, and has now grown to nearly 700 members. Anyone who is retired or semi-retired is welcome.

For more information, go to waterloovilleu3a.org.uk