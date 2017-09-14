Storm Aileen’s high winds leave roads closed in Tring

Strong winds overnight have thrown trees to the ground in Tring due to Storm Aileen.

Brook Street and Wingrave Road have been closed since 4am this morning (September 14).

Road closures in Tring due to Storm Aileen.

Large trees were uprooted during the storm, leaving roads inaccessible and taking out a power line.

Electricity workmen are on the scene trying to cut the tree away.

Luckily, the only casualty from the storm was a pigeon living in the trees.