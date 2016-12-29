Stolen jewellery is just ‘irreplaceable’

More than a dozen items of jewellery were stolen from a home in Bovingdon earlier this month.

The break-in occurred on Saturday, December 3, at some time between 11.15am-7.10pm at the property in Chipperfield Road.

Items taken were:

A black sapphire and diamond gold necklace;

A white gold bracelet;

A Swarovski silver stone mini bangle;

An extra-large men’s signet ring with onyx stone;

A small signet ring with onyx stone;

A gold men’s six band puzzle ring;

A gold St Christopher necklace;

A gold crucifix (without a chain);

A gold eternity ring;

Two Kruggerrand ¼ ounce gold coins;

A gold chain with oval locket;

A gold Belcher chain;

A diamond solitaire ring;

Six Chelsea FC pin badges;

A jewellery box with a butterfly design on the lid;

A 100ml bottle of Coco Chanel perfume.

Detective Constable Peter Spiers said: “Many of these items are of great sentimental value to the owners and are simply irreplaceable.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between the times stated or believes they may have been offered any of these items for sale to contact me via the Herts Police non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/16/8918.

“Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”