Stitches in time complete missing Berkhamsted scene from conquest’s finale

A modern creation of a missing Berkhamsted scene from the world famous Bayeux Tapestry will be in town from today until November 11.

The Alderney Bayeux Tapestry Finale is an attempt to fill in the last three metres of the Bayeux Tapestry, which were lost long ago.

The final scenes in the stitched textile story of the Norman conquest of England depict the slaughter at the Battle of Hastings in 1066, the surrender of the Saxon nobility at Berkhamsted and the coronation of William the Conqueror.

Now, in the year of the 950th anniversary of the historic Battle of Hastings in 1066, an exhibition featuring the Alderney Bayeux Tapestry Finale is heading to Berkhamsted Civic Centre, courtesy of the Berkhamsted Local History and Museum Society.

From today, Wednesday, November 2 to Saturday, November 5, the work of history will be on show from 10am to 6pm and 8pm on Saturday.

Admission is free but donations will be gratefully received.

The following week, from November 7 to November 11 the exhibition will be on show in the Old Hall, at Berkhamsted School, for school parties only. Bookings to 01442 358169.

School parties are also welcome at the Civic Centre providing they pre-book.

The Alderney Bayeux tapestry Finale is a community project born on the tiny Channel Island and witnessed by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

It is only being shown in two places in England, Battle, for the 950th annivesary events and in Berkhamsted.

The exhibition is not to be missed by history buffs as BLHMS has prepared a small accompanying exhibition giving a brief outline of Berkhamsted’s history since 1066.

Some local people with long memories will recall that in the 1990s Jan Messent, a skilful embroiderer, brought her version of the missing finale of the Bayeux Tapestry to Berkhamsted, displayed it in the Civic Centre and gave a talk about her work.

Regular readers will also recall that the Gazette has reported on attempts to bring celebrations to Berkhamsted, only to be told that they may be possible next year, the 951st anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.

And a bust of King William was revealed at Berkhamsted Castle on Friday, October 14, only to be taken away for safe keeping until a permanent site can be found for it in town.