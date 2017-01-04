Spurs star helps to unveil new Premier League academy in Hemel Hempstead

Soccer star Harry Winks is heading back to school, to launch a new academy which links his club and his former school.

Harry, who was born and raised in Hemel, is a first team player at Tottenham Hotspur, and scored on his full debut just two months ago.

And he might be the perfect person to talk about the value of a football education, as he has been nurtured through England’s youth system with appearances at every age level from under-17s to under-21s.

Tracy Crosland, leader of PE at Cavendish, said: “It’s a huge achievement for the school and recognition of what we have to offer.

“The Sixth Form programme includes 10 hours of training a week from Spurs’ Global Coaching team, and students will also have the chance to achieve their FA Level 1 coaching award.

“The students will be studying for a triple BTEC, which is the equivalent of three A Levels.

“We’ve had some superb sports and BTEC results at Cavendish and this is a culmination of that.”

The Cavendish link-up will be the first academy that Tottenham Hotspur have in West Hertfordshire.

As well as the top-level coaching from Spurs and Cavendish staff, students can benefit from facilities such as three dedicated sports classrooms and a high-tech ‘3G’ pitch.

Grant Cornwell MBE, Tottenham’s head of global coaching, said: “Students will not only get access to a high quality football training and match programme, but using football as the hook will also see them gain qualifications in the classroom that can ultimately help them to further their careers and lead to higher education or employment opportunities.”

> Look forward to a report from the official opening on January 12.