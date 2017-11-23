Special award for Tring Poppy Appeal organiser

A Poppy Appeal organiser who has dedicated almost a decade to the charity has been handed a special award.

Caroline Hind has been the organiser for Tring and district for the last nine years, and with the help of volunteers has been responsible for raising over £150,000.

Her outstanding contribution was formally recognised on Sunday (November 19) when she became the first ever recipient of the Royal British Legion’s new National Certificate of Appreciation.

The certificate was presented to Mrs Hind by Air Marshal Sir Michael Simmons, president of the Berkhamsted, Tring and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.