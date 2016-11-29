Sliver-plated cross worth £6.5k stolen from St Mary’s church in Northchurch

A silver-plated cross worth £6,500 has been stolen from St Mary’s Church in Northchurch and police are appealing for information.

The cross, which is 60cm high and 38cm wide, was discovered missing during a recent audit of property at the High Street church. Police say it could have been taken anytime between March and July this year. PC Mark Procter said: “I appreciate that the cross may have been taken several months ago but the item is very distinctive so would stick in the mind of anyone who may have seen it.” Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference D2/16/1094.