Slight delay as new library in Berkhamsted to open later this week

The opening of the new library in Berkhamsted has been delayed by a few days as finishing touches continue to take place.

The new facility, on the corner of the High Street and Kings Road, was due to open tomorrow (Tuesday May 9).

Instead, it is likely to open its doors nearer the end of this week.

The new building is next door to the old library, which closed for the final time on Saturday April 29.

The new library will have a host of faciltiies including new work and study spaces with power sockets, public computers with self-service printing, and a new enquiry desk.

It will all be on one floor, while there will also be a meeting room for hire and a fully accessible public toilet with baby changing facilities.

Hertfordshire County Council said that there would “obviously be no fines incurred” for late book returns down to the slight delay in opening.