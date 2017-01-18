Sign up to save our pharmacies across Dacorum

A petition has been launched to save “vital” community pharmacies across Dacorum.

In December, cuts started hitting chemist shops as part of a £170 million reduction in NHS funding to pharmacies.

Each establishment is currently paid £25,000 per year but this is being phased out, with the first cut of £5,000 made last month and another £5,000 cut due later this year.

Hemel Hempstead Liberal Democrats have launched a petition to express people’s anger over these cuts.

Councillor Ron Tindall (pictured, furthest right), Lib Dem spokesman for adult care services at Herts County Council, said: “Cutting money to local pharmacies is yet another demonstration of the government’s failure to understand the inter-connectivity of the various parts of the NHS.

“Together with their failure to adequately fund social care, these cuts will only increase the strain on hospitals and GP practices at a time when the NHS is already in crisis.”

Health campaigner Iain Smith (pictured, second left)said: “Local community pharmacies are vital to keep older, frail and elderly people independent.

“These chemist shops need to be accessible and at the heart of our community.”

A Department for Health spokesman said: “Pharmacists are a vital source of knowledge and information, as well as providing essential services such as flu jabs, health checks and dispensing vital medicines.

“Far from jeopardising services, our modernisation package will make the most of these skills and transform how pharmacists and their teams operate in the community, ensuring the public receives the very best care in the places they need it, seven days a week.”

You can sign the petition at signme.org.uk/1288