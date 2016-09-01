Shoeless teen still being hunted by police

A teenager who escaped police custody with no shoes on is still being hunted by officers.

Micheal Casey, 17, of Waveney, Hemel Hempstead, was arrested on Sunday, August 28 on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving whilst disqualified after a collision in Belswains Lane.

The teenager then escaped from custody at Hatfield Police Station at around 2.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Micheal, who has connections with the Hemel Hempstead and Harrow areas, is white, around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and bright yellow socks, but no shoes.

The circumstances around how he escaped police custody are currently being investigated.

Now police have re-appealed for information on Micheal’s whereabouts, as well as issuing a new photograph.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call Herts Police on 101.