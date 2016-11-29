Shift of focus for Herts police and crime commissioner David Lloyd’s newly-named plan

Herts police and crime commissioner David Lloyd has launched his plan for policing over the next five years – and it’s got a new name to reflect a new focus.

Last week, Mr Lloyd announced his intention to take control of the county’s fire authority. And this week, he has mapped out a comprehensive plan for policing which includes ensuring offenders pay for their crimes.

“Those who are responsible for crime should bear the costs, not the law-abiding citizen,” said Mr Lloyd, who was re-elected in May. “Whether it is through seizing criminal assets or paid rehabilitation schemes, I strongly believe that offenders should pay back to victims and communities, putting right the harm they have caused.”

And the plan – formerly referred to as a police and crime plan – has a new name. “It signals a new emphasis in my role as a PCC enabling greater oversight and accountability of agencies other than the police,” Mr Lloyd said.

“It will be my Community Safety and Criminal Justice Plan, because those are the areas which I feel need the most focus in the years ahead.

“The plan is about evolution, not revolution.

“I want to ensure that all those involved in community safety and criminal justice play their part – not just the police – and that victims remain at the heart of all that we do.”