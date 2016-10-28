Serial sex offender may have additional victims in Herts

A serial paedophile jailed for 13 years today may have victims from Hertfordshire, police have said.

Adam Aitken, 28, was sentenced after pleading guilty at Peterborough Crown Court to six serious sexual offences against children as young as eight.

In addition to these offences, in considering the most appropriate sentence, the judge took into account other inappropriate behaviour Aitken had demonstrated against other children.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon McAdam, senior investigating officer from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s public protection department, said: “The victims have shown great bravery in coming forward to support the investigation, without whom we could not have achieved this outcome and prevented Aitken from preying on other victims.

“It is hoped that today’s outcome will go some way to helping them cope and recover from what has been a horrendous ordeal for anyone to be subjected to.

“This case has been complex in its nature to investigate. “Social workers worked closely with police to prepare and talk to the children involved and enable them to tell us what they had experienced.”

DCI McAdam added: “Given the level of offending shown by Aitken, it is anticipated there could be other victims.

“We believe he had links to the Bedfordshire, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Surrey, West Yorkshire and Scotland areas.

“We have specially trained officers available to anyone who would like to discuss their individual case, please call the Operation Dunholt team at Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101.”

Aitken was put on the Sex Offenders Register and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

To make a report of child abuse call 101, or 999 in an emergency.