See Hertfordshire’s police dogs take on the best of the rest

Would you like to see the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Dog Unit in action?

The police are holding a competition to attend the Eastern Regional Police Dog Trials on March 28, including will feature BCH police dogs Finn and Ciav with their handlers.

This event will also feature dogs and handlers from Essex Police, Norfolk Constabulary and Suffolk Constabulary.

Dogs and handlers will be put through their paces as they are tested on tracking, searching, obedience, agility and criminal work (e.g. biting and recall exercises).

The winner of the trials will go forward to represent the Eastern Region in the National Police Dog Trials later this year.

Sergeant Cray Birch from the BCH Dog Unit said: “We are continuingly impressed by the amount of support and interest from the public in our work and so are offering this unique opportunity as way of a thank you.

“Due to the nature of the event we can only accommodate eight lucky people but will be sharing updates on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.”

