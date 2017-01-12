Search for missing teen

Can you help police to find a missing 16-year-old?

Chloe Hall, who is from Harpenden, was last seen in the town at around 3.20pm on Sunday (January 8).

She is described as white, of slim build and between 5ft 8in and 5ft 9in tall. Chloe was last seen wearing black Nike leggings with a white tick on, brown Ugg boots, a thick long black Parka-style coat with a grey hoodie underneath.

Anyone who sees Chloe, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 straight away.