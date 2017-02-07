Search continues to find home for William the Conqueror bust

The hunt continues for a place to display a bust of William the Conqueror in Berkhamsted.

The bust was commissioned by Jonathan Culverhouse last year to mark the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings. Anglo Saxon leaders surrendered to William in 1066 in Berkhamsted.

Town councillor Gordon Yearwood said discussions were ‘ongoing’ to find a place to display it.

He said: “It’s an outstanding bust to look at, absolutely fantastic. But we haven’t got a place to put it because English Heritage has not allowed us to put it at the castle.

“So we are looking at somewhere where the town can see it, and we are trying a few places. We are in some discussions but at the moment nobody has come to an agreement.”

It had been hoped that a new building on the corner of High Street and Kings Road would mount the bust on its facade. But developers Beechcroft, although impressed by the bust, has told the council it cannot give it a home.

The bust was unveiled in October by medieval professor David Bates, who is returning to the town to hold a talk.

‘Why the English submission to William the Conqueror at Berkhamsted still matters’ is the title of his talk, to be given at the Old Hall, Berkhamsted School on Friday April 7 at 7.30pm.

Professor Bates, who holds the chair of medieval studies at the University of East Anglia, has just published a new biography ‘William the Conqueror’.

In his talk he will describe how there are still lessons to be learned from the event which changed English history forever.

After the talk Professor Bates will invite questions from the audience and sign copies of his book, which will be on sale.

There will also be another chance to see the bust, which will be exhibited at the school on the evening.

Tickets for the event are priced £5 for adults and free of charge to students, to include refreshments.

To reserve your place book online at http://www.berkhamstedbookings.co.uk/events/why-the-english-submission-to-william-the-conqueror-at-berkhamsted-still-matters