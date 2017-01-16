School pays tribute to eight-year-old Hemel Hempstead girl with a ‘beautiful smile’ who died after falling ill

The principal at Bovingdon Primary Academy has paid tribute to ‘wonderful’ Year 3 pupil Zara Witherall who died last week.

Principal Shereen Breslin confirmed that Zara was taken ill at school on Wednesday afternoon and she passed away shortly afterwards.

The Bovingdon FC tribute

Mrs Breslin said: “It was with great sadness that we heard of the death of one of our wonderful Year 3 pupils, Zara Witherall.

“All of the children and staff have attended a special assembly, followed by the opportunity to openly talk within their class, to their teacher and fellow pupils.

“We will continue to do everything possible to support the children and staff. Zara was a bright, bubbly child with a beautiful smile. She will be hugely missed by us all.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Zara’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bovingdon Football Club paid their own respects with a minute’s silence ahead of their match with Letchworth Garden City Eagles on Saturday.

The club tweeted: “On behalf of everyone at Bovingdon Football Club, our thoughts are with Rachel, Mark and all the family at this tragic time. RIP”