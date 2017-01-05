Sat results across Dacorum

Test scores for 11-year-olds’ reading, writing and maths have been released for schools across Dacorum.

The Key Stage 2 exams test pupils across the UK, and show wide disparity across the borough.

100 per cent of pupils at Little Gaddesden Church of England VA Primary School met the expected standard –but only 26 per cent did at The Reddings Primary School in Bennetts End.

Other schools which struggled were Aldbury Church of England Primary School where 29 per cent of youngsters met the expected standard in the three Rs, and Flamstead Village School with 33 per cent.

It was another church school which set the bar for students “achieving at a higher standard”.

21 per cent of pupils managed this at St Mary’s C of E Primary School in Northchurch, which means that they scored 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assessed them as “working at a greater depth within the expected standard” in writing.

Long Marston VA Church of England Primary School had the area’s best reading score, with students averaging 110. The national average is 103.

And five schools had jointly had the highest average score for maths. Belswains Primary School, Gade Valley Primary School, Little Gaddesden Church of England VA Primary School, St Bartholomew’s Church of England VA Primary School in Tring, and The Thomas Coram Church of England School in Berkhamsted all had an average score of 107.

Two special schools had the highest rates of absence – Woodfield School with 10.6 per cent and Haywood Grove School with 7.4 per cent.

Staff were best paid at Leverstock Green Church of England Primary School, where the average annual wage was £ 39,429.

The lowest average salary was at Hammond Academy, where staff average £31,934.

Gaddesden Row JMI School had the fewest students per teacher (or full-time equivalent thereof) - 9.7 - and Bishop Wood Church of England Junior School had the most with 28.1 pupils per teacher.

For a full list of how every school in Dacorum performed, visit www.hemeltoday.co.uk