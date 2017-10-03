Salt applications open for Hertfordshire until end of October

Winter is coming - and now schools, community groups, residents and local councils have until the end of the month to apply for salt.

Hertfordshire County Council provides bagged salt to more than 200 local community groups so they can help with snow and ice clearing in the winter.

Salt bins are provided in more than 1,000 locations around the county for ‘self help’ during icy weather.

And there are only a few weeks left for groups to apply for their share of the salt, as applications need to be submitted to local councillors before end of October.

Councillor Ralph Sangster, Hertfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “While it may seem premature, we are urging those eligible to apply for salt ready for the winter season.

“Being prepared and thinking ahead is key when it comes to keeping Hertfordshire moving throughout the colder months.

“We are extremely grateful to the schools, parish and town councils and community groups who help to clear snow and ice from minor roads, pavements and footpaths using the free salt we provide.

“During cold weather our priority is to keep the main routes as safe as possible. On each salting run we will cover around 2,300km (1,400 miles) of road, so it’s a huge task.”

For more information about Hertfordshire County Council’s winter service programme visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/salting