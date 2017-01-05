Roads team show true grit to tackle ice on our county’s roads

Thousands of miles of salt, countless hours of making the road networks safe, and a heartfelt message to keep together as a community.

That is the post-Yuletide message from Herts County Council, which tackled more than 1,400 miles of roads with salt in the first two days after Christmas alone.

Jon Prince, highways network group manager at County Hall, assesses information from the 13 weather recording stations around the county which warn about weather conditions during winter.

He said: “The thing I find most interesting is monitoring the weather and road conditions to determine exactly when the gritters need to be mobilised.

“The job involves dealing with the effects of snow working with our weather forecasters to predict the potential impacts of winter weather and sharing our decisions with residents and other authorities.”

Meanwhile Councillor Teresa Heritage is offering advice about life in the cold weather.

She said: “Try to heat your home to at least 18°C and wrap up warm. Make sure you have at least one hot meal a day and drink lots of fluids and warm drinks.

“Older neighbours, relatives, friends and other elderly members of the community are more vulnerable in the winter months and may need a bit of extra help this winter so make sure you keep in touch.”