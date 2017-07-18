Road closures for gas mains work in Hemel Hempstead

Four weeks’ of roadworks will mean lane closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights in Hemel later this month.

Four weeks’ of roadworks will mean lane closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights in Hemel later this month.

The project to replace ageing metal gas mains in Lawn Lane and Deaconsfield Road is due to begin on Monday, July 31, and is scheduled for completion by Friday, August 25.

It will also involve replacing gas service pipes to some properties. To do this project engineers will need to temporarily disconnect the gas supplies to the properties involved, but households will be contacted directly to arrange access.

The work will involve a lane closure in Lawn Lane, heading toward the town centre between the junctions with St Albans Hill and Deaconsfield Road. Temporary four-way traffic lights will be installed and a signed diversion will also be in place via Lawn Lane, St Albans Road and St Albans Hill.

The lane closure is required to enable the work to be carried out safely and efficiently and is scheduled to be in place between Monday 31 July and Friday 18 August.

Authorising engineer Dilbir Chana said: “This essential project will help ensure the local community keep on enjoying safe and reliable gas supplies for cooking and heating in the future.

“The work has been carefully planned in discussion with the local authority to try and keep any disruption to a minimum.”

He added: “Steps we’ve taken include scheduling some of the work during the school summer holiday period when roads are generally quieter.

“We’ll also be inserting the new mains wherever possible which will reduce the number of large excavations we need to dig and any associated traffic disruption.”

All engineers carry official Cadent identity cards, which people should ask to see before allowing them on their property.

To verify an engineer’s identity or for any enquiries about the project, contact Cadent customer services team on 0800 096 5678.