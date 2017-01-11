RIP Hertfordshire’s first passive drugs detection dog

Hertfordshire’s first passive drugs detection dog has died after a six-year retirement following a short illness.

PD Zak originally came from Durham Constabulary where, in 2001 and at 18 months old, he completed his police training.

This saw the collie become able to identify various types of controlled substances whilst they were hidden in concealed areas.

By the end of his course, Zak was able to detect traces of controlled drugs on people even as they rushed by in a crowd.

His outstanding sense of smell was used at various locations around the county and country, and he was subsequently trained to locate weapons and money too.

PD Zak worked alongside his handler PC Andy Brigland, who still works with the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Dog Unit.

After retirement at age 11, Zak continued to live with Andy as a pet.