Riot officers sent in to quell second day of unrest at The Mount prison

Prison riot officers have been sent to HMP The Mount today to quell a second day of unrest at the Bovingdon prison - but that the situation was now ‘contained’.

The Ministry of Justice insisted nearby residents were safe after reports that prisoners had taken over the Nash Wing, which is home to roughly 250 prisoners.

It comes just hours after officers had regained two wings on the site from prisoners on Monday evening, although the Prison Service confirmed the incident had been dealt with by 10pm and no staff had been hurt.

Yesterday’s troubles came on the same day that a report from the Independent Monitoring Board highlighted that the prison had been struggling with staff shortages and previously raised concerns about drugs within the prison.

Speaking about the further unrest today, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Specially trained prison staff have been deployed to HMP The Mount to resolve an incident involving a number of prisoners.

“The situation at the prison remains contained and there is no risk to the public.”