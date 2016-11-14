Remembrance 2016: Hundreds honour the war dead across Hemel Hempstead

Veterans, members of the Royal British Legion and civic guests congregated at the bandstand for a poignant ceremony on Sunday.

They were joined by local dignitaries including Hemel Hempstead MP Mike Penning at the bandstand before they marched down to the war memorial in Boxmoor.

Remembrance Sunday at Boxmoor Memorial, Hemel Hempstead. Dacorum Mayor Robert McLean PNL-161113-122413009

There was a march to the memorial before wreaths were laid and a service was held inside St John’s Church.

Services were held across the country to honour those killed in war as part of Remembrance Sunday.

A two minute silence marks the end of the First World War, observed on Frdiay, November 11, and on Armistice Day itself.

Remembrance Sunday at Boxmoor Memorial, Hemel Hempstead. Bomber Command veteran Roy Briggs wearing his medals as well as his father's. PNL-161113-122259009

