Relaunched and improved NHS 111 in Hertfordshire

The NHS non-emergency 111 service has been relauched and improved in Herts this week.

The service will now offer access to an even wider range of health professionals.

Also known as Integrated Urgent Care, the new service has been commissioned by East and North Hertfordshire and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), and is provided by Herts Urgent Care – the organisation that already provides the NHS 111 and GP out of hours service to Hertfordshire residents.

Depending on their individual circumstances, a patient could be given self-care advice by a health advisor supported by a clinical advisor or be put through to a GP or nurse for an over the phone consultation.

Health advisors are also able to directly book out of hours appointments for patients to see a clinician face to face.

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Calls are free from both landlines and mobile phones.