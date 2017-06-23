Queen’s Birthday Honours: Berkhamsted school governor Elizabeth O’Reilly

A school governor who has played a key role supporting the re-organisation of Berkhamsted’s schools system has been recognised with an MBE.

Elizabeth O’Reilly first became a governor at Greenway School in 2008. Since then she has been vice-chair, co-chair and now chair of governors, while also volunteering as a strategic leader of governance for Hertfordshire.

She told the Gazette: “This all came as a complete surprise but I am absolutely delighted.

“Greenway is a fantastic school, and I couldn’t have done it without my fellow governors – it’s a recognition for all of us. Greenway has great staff, a great headteacher and lovely children.”